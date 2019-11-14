By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

GULFPORT, Miss. (AP) - A federal judge has sentenced a 46-year-old Mississippi man to 30 years in prison for producing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst, in a news release, said Senior U.S. District Judge Louis Guirola Jr. sentenced Dannie Curlee Jr., of Picayune, on Thursday to the maximum penalty for producing images of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct. Curlee was also ordered to pay $3,000 restitution to a victim.

Curlee admitted when interviewed that he had produced the images in February 2017.

Curlee was identified by several agencies as a person who posted images and videos depicting the sexual exploitation of children utilizing the instant messaging app Kik. Further investigation led to a search of Curlee’s home and his subsequent arrest.

