By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

WARRENSBURG, Mo. (AP) - A student at the University of Central Missouri is facing manslaughter charges in the shooting death of another student.

Johnson County Prosecuting Attorney Robert Russell announced second-degree involuntary manslaughter charges Thursday against 24-year-old Jeremy Manley.

Stephon Abron, a 20-year-old student from St. Charles, died Nov. 4 after what the university called an accidental gun discharge at an on-campus apartment in Warrensburg.

Abron was studying aviation. His funeral is Saturday in St. Charles.

Russell says in a statement that the accident “could have been avoided if the rules of firearm safety were followed.”

Manley does not yet have a listed attorney.

