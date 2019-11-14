House Speaker Nancy Pelosi accused President Trump of bribery in pressing Ukraine for investigations.

“The bribe is to grant or withhold military assistance in return for a public statement of a fake investigation into he elections. That’s bribery,” she told reporters on Thursday.

Bribery is specifically named in the Constitution as a crime that would merit impeachment.

The California Democrat, however, would not say if that charge would appear in articles of impeachment, arguing the caucus has not reached that conclusion yet.

“We haven’t even made a decision to impeach,” she said.

The crux of the impeachment inquiry centers on allegations that President Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky via a quid pro quo to open investigations into alleged 2016 election interference and Vice President Joe Biden’s connection to alleged corrupt dealings by Burisma, a Ukrainian natural gas company.

