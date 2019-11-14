By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) - North Dakota’s new Ethics Commission has rejected its second complaint.

The five-member board voted unanimously Thursday to “disregard” the complaint, citing a lack of jurisdiction.

Last month the board declined to accept its first complaint, also citing jurisdiction. Chairman Ron Goodman has declined to provide the complaints to The Bismarck Tribune. Complaints are confidential by state law unless the accused consents to disclosure.

TOP STORIES
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Juanita Broaddrick urges ABC's Amy Robach to release Epstein, Clinton reporting
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi's son charged with securities fraud

The panel oversees the conduct of legislators, state officials, political candidates and lobbyists. Voters approved establishing the commission last year after the Republican-led Legislature rebuffed repeated attempts for such a panel in the past.

The commission still lacks office space, staff and a website.

___

Information from: Bismarck Tribune, http://www.bismarcktribune.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide