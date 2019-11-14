By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Police say the deaths of two people in a southeast Topeka apartment were a murder-suicide.

Police spokeswoman Gretchen Koenen said Thursday that 32-year-old Valerie Taylor was found dead Tuesday afternoon by officers responding to a medical call. Taylor died from a single gunshot wound.

Koenen said in a news release that police believe Taylor was killed by her boyfriend, 37-year-old James Allen Jr., who was later found dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police are not searching for anyone else in the case.

