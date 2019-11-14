RICHMOND, Calif. (AP) - Police have arrested a homeless man suspected of shooting arrows at a homeless encampment in the San Francisco Bay Area, striking two men in the abdomen.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports East Bay Regional Parks District police arrested 22-year-old Addae Preciado, of Albany, Tuesday. He is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.

Police say officers arrested Preciado, who is homeless, at the El Cerrito Plaza BART station, and seized the bow used to shoot the two men Saturday.

Sgt. Gretchen Rose says the victims were staying at an encampment in Richmond along the San Francisco Bay Trail.

Both men were taken to the hospital, where one underwent surgery. They were listed in stable condition.

Rose said the victims were familiar with Preciado, but didn’t know his name.

