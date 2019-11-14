By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Police say a drunken driver drove their car through the entrance of an Annapolis restaurant, but no one was injured.

Annapolis police told the Capital Gazette that 41-year-old Liliam Del Carmen Flores Sola slammed her car through the front of the Roly Poly sandwich shop late Wednesday night.

Anne Arundel County Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said the shop didn’t suffer any structural damage other than the shattered glass windows and broken bricks.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Trump 'war room' launches scathing Pelosi video
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'

Sola was charged with driving under the influence.

___

Information from: The Capital, http://www.capitalgazette.com/

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide