By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

VILLAGE OF FOX CROSSING, Wis. (AP) - Police have fatally shot a person in the Appleton suburb of Fox Crossing.

Authorities say a Fox Crossing police officer and a Neenah police officer responded to a call about a suicidal person on Thursday. After interacting with the person, authorities say both officers fired their weapons, striking him. Authorities tried to revive him, but he died at a Neenah hospital.

No officers were hurt. A gun was found at the scene.

WLUK-TV reports the Wisconsin Division of Criminal Investigation is investigating.

