WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police say a former Connecticut youth soccer coach charged with having a sexual relationship with an underage girl told investigators he was “in love” with her but knew the relationship was wrong.

The Republican-American reports that 45-year-old Dennis Szantyr, of Prospect, is charged with engaging in multiple sex acts with the young girl.

The victim’s age has not been released. The age of consent in Connecticut is 16.

According to a state police report, the girl told police Szantyr pressured her to send him naked photos and later forced her to perform sex acts in his basement and his car.

Szantyr was arrested Oct. 31 and remains jailed on a $300,000 bond on several charges, including first-degree sexual assault. No attorney was listed in online court records.

Information from: Republican-American, http://www.rep-am.com

