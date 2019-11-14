SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) - Authorities in Northern California have released surveillance video of three people they believe are involved in last month’s kidnapping and murder of a digital marketing company owner.

The Santa Cruz Sheriff’s Office released the video showing three suspects walking out of an alley and onto a street near the home of Tushar Atre. It shows one of the suspects carrying a duffel bag and another carrying a rifle.

Atre was found dead of a gunshot wound after being abducted Oct. 1 from his Santa Cruz County home. His body was found in his white BMW.

The office also announced Wednesday it has increased a reward from $25,000 to $150,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Atre’s death.

Police believe the motive for the kidnapping was robbery.

