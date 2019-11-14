By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - Pennsylvania court records show the chilling details of the injuries suffered by an 8-month-old baby who died.

Luis Francisco Quinones, of Harrisburg, was charged in the death of his girlfriend’s son earlier this month after an autopsy found the child had suffered at least a dozen injuries.

The 29-year-old Quinones was charged with criminal homicide and endangering the welfare of children after Swatara Township police were called when James Pitts went into cardiac arrest on Oct. 21.

The Patriot News reports the child was in Quinones care when he went into distress.

Court documents show the child had multiple hemorrhages in the skull and “notable bruising” to his spine consistent with “compression and contact force.”

Quinones was denied bail and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 27.

