A court in Russia has convicted a 44-year-old Jehovah’s Witness of “extremist activities.”

The Ordzhonikidzevskiy District Court of Perm, Russia, on Thursday fined Aleksey Metsger 350,000 rubles (roughly $5,600).

Many Jehovah’s Witnesses have been from practicing their faith under a 2017 law.

Nearly 300 Jehovah’s Witnesses face criminal charges in Russia, said a spokesman for the World Headquarters of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In October, Russian authorities raided 90 homes of Jehovah’s Witnesses under the auspices of the 2017 law, the group reports.

The State Department lists Russia as a “country of particular concern” for its crackdown on religious liberty for minority faiths.

The prosecution had requested a three-year prison sentence.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC. Click here for reprint permission.