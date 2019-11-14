CONWAY, S.C. (AP) - Prosecutors in South Carolina have announced that a 16-year-old accused of sexually assaulting a 71-year-old woman will be tried as an adult.

The 15th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office announced Wednesday that Nicholas O. Rios will be prosecuted as an adult on attempted murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct, burglary and kidnapping charges. An assistant solicitor said “the seriousness of the crime” called for adult prosecution.

Horry County police said officers responded to a Surfside Beach home in July for a possible sexual assault. A police report obtained by news outlets says the victim told emergency personnel she was injured in a fall. The report says responders found the circumstances suspicious and called police. On the way to the hospital, the woman revealed she’d been attacked by an intruder.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.