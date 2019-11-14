BOONEVILLE, Ky. (AP) - A Kentucky high school teacher accused of having sexual contact with two students has been arrested.

Kentucky State Police said in a statement that 40-year-old James S. Cornett of Beattyville is facing two counts of first-degree sex abuse.

Police say they learned about the allegations against the Owsley County High School teacher on Monday and began investigating. Cornett was arrested Wednesday and lodged in the Three Forks Regional Jail in Lee County.

Online jail records don’t say whether Cornett has an attorney.

