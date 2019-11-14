By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Police in Tempe say a man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in the city.

They say 22-year-old Ashton Cook has been booked into jail on suspicion of manslaughter.

Police say a 20-year-old man was shot Wednesday night, allegedly after an altercation with Cook.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found the wounded victim in a parking lot.

He was rushed to the hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released yet.

Police say it’s still not known what the fight was about, but Cook was acquainted with some members of the victim’s family.

It was unclear Thursday if Cook has a lawyer who can speak on his behalf.

