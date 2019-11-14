By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) - Authorities say a deer hunter in South Carolina mistook his hunting buddy for a deer and shot him.

Wildlife agents said the hunter who was shot left the Oconee County deer stand around 7:30 a.m. Thursday and was wounded a short time later.

Department of Natural Resources Capt. Robert McCullough told news outlets the wounded hunter was hit by buckshot and taken to a hospital in Greenville. The wounded hunter’s condition wasn’t immediately released.

McCullough says wildlife agents are investigating the shooting.

