ST. LOUIS (AP) - A Missouri woman is accused of stealing $400,000 from the small town where she formerly worked, and $156,000 from a charity.

Federal prosecutors in St. Louis announced the indictments Thursday for 32-year-old Venita Sedodo of St. Charles. It wasn’t immediately clear if Sedodo had an attorney.

Sedodo was treasurer for the tiny St. Louis suburb of Velda City from November 2015 through October 2018. She’s accused of issuing around 90 unauthorized checks to herself and making unauthorized wire payments for items purchased from Neiman Marcus, Saks Fifth Avenue and elsewhere.

Sedodo also worked for a charity that provides financial aid to the deaf and hearing impaired. Federal prosecutors say she used a fraudulent scheme to obtain $156,100 in scholarship money that she and others used for personal use and expenses.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.