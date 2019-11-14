By - Associated Press - Thursday, November 14, 2019

HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) - A Connecticut woman is charged in the May death of a man using a mobility scooter who police say was hit by her car.

Hamden police Capt. Ronald Smith says 74-year-old Robert Sheard was in the street when he was hit by a vehicle driven by 69-year-old Rosemary Kaliscak.

The police captain says Sheard was not using a crosswalk and was seriously injured when he was ejected from his scooter. He was hospitalized but soon died of his injuries.

Kaliscak, of Middletown, was charged Wednesday with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle and failure to exercise reasonable care near a vulnerable user on a public way. She was detained on a $50,000 bond and is expected in court Nov. 26. It’s unclear whether she has a lawyer.

