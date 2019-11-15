By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

PUYALLUP, Wash. (AP) - A 14-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of eluding police and driving while impaired after a high-speed chase in Puyallup.

KOMO-TV reports the chase began early Friday after a trooper saw a motorist speeding and tried to pull the SUV over.

Trooper Johnna Batiste with the Washington State Patrol says the driver didn’t stop and a chase ensued with speeds up to 100 mph.

Another trooper deployed spike strips on the road which popped the tires of the SUV.

The SUV crashed near the South Hill Mall and two girls inside got out and ran. Batiste says they were caught a short time later.

The driver has been booked in juvenile detention.

Batiste says the driver suffered a minor injury but no one else was hurt.

