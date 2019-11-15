By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) - Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old in a double homicide in Topeka.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Larry Huggins III, of Topeka, was booked Thursday night into the Shawnee County Jail on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated burglary and aggravated robbery. Bond is expected to be set at a Friday morning court appearance.

His arrest stems from a Tuesday afternoon shooting. The victims were identified as 15-year-old Owen Hughes and 21-year-old Reginald McKinney Jr.

___

Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com

