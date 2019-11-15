By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

BALTIMORE (AP) - Baltimore County Police say two residents have been indicted after authorities found 74 dead cats and rescued 150 live cats and other animals from a home in Middle River.

The Baltimore Sun reports 53-year-old Garriott J. Cox and 51-year-old Pamela Arrington were indicted on Nov. 4. Both are free after posting $50,000 bail apiece. It’s not known if they have attorneys.

Police spokeswoman Officer Jennifer Peach said officials recovered 76 live cats and 15 dead cats from a shed in an Oct. 9 search. More animals were recovered on Oct. 17 after police obtained a second search warrant.

Some rescued cats have died since they were removed, but Peach was not sure how many.

Information from: The Baltimore Sun, http://www.baltimoresun.com

