By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) - Two men accused in the stabbing death of an Iowa man are scheduled to go on trial Feb. 3.

Linn County District Court records say 32-year-old Drew Blahnik and 34-year-old Drew Wagner pleaded not guilty this week to charges of first-degree murder. They’re suspected of killing 31-year-old Christopher Bagley. He went missing from his home in Walker in December 2018. Investigators found his body in the backyard of a Cedar Rapids home in March.

Investigators have said Blahnik has confessed to stabbing Bagley in retaliation for his robbery of a large-scale marijuana trafficker.

