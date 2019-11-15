By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

ANNISTON, Ala. (AP) - Authorities in Alabama say they’ve arrested two men based on YouTube sting videos aimed at catching people seeking underage sex.

The Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office says 27-year-old Bradley Lamar White and 23-year-old David Scott Fox Jr. both were arrested after investigations that began with videos produced by young men who say they’re trying to catch sexual predators.

A police statement says White was a choir teacher at middle and high schools in Alexandria and is charged with distributing obscene material to a student and having sexual contact with a student. He resigned Wednesday.

TOP STORIES
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed

Fox is charged with electronic solicitation of a child.

Court records aren’t available to show whether either man has a lawyer to speak on his behalf. Court dates for both men are set for December.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide