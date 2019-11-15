By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s interior minister says an American Islamic State group suspect who was stranded in a no man’s land between Greece and Turkey, has been deported to the United States.

Suleyman Soylu said Friday the man was put on a plane “a short time ago.”

The man had been struck in the border area for five days. On Thursday, Turkey’s Interior Ministry said repatriation was underway after the U.S. agreed to accept him and provided travel documents.

He has been identified by local media as 39-year-old Muhammad Darwis B., a U.S. citizen of Jordanian origin.

