By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A person whose anonymous open records requests were rejected by the Madison School District because they wouldn’t identify who they were is suing the district.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports that the lawsuit filed Friday demands that the school district fulfill more than two dozen open records requests the person made over a four-month period. The person who lives in Madison is not identified in the lawsuit filed by attorney Tom Kamenick, founder of the Wisconsin Transparency Project.

The lawsuit said Madison schools refused to release 21 of the requested records sought by the anonymous person and has failed to respond to five of the requests.

TOP STORIES
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi's son charged with securities fraud
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Focus groups show undecided voters think impeachment is going to 'backfire' on Dems

The district, through its spokeswoman, did not have an immediate comment on the lawsuit.

Wisconsin law allows those requesting public records to remain anonymous. It does allow an exception “whenever the requested record is kept at a private residence or whenever security reasons or federal law or regulations so require.”

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide