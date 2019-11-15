By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The Arkansas Supreme Court has ruled that a driver wasn’t criminally negligent when his pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing a family of four.

The court’s majority determined Thursday that there’s no evidence Benjamin Ward Ledwell was speeding, driving erratically, under the influence of alcohol or using a phone during the crash in 2015.

Ledwell, of Texarkana, collided with a minivan in an opposite lane of Arkansas Highway 7, killing Cindy and Allen Rhein and their two children, Steven and Anthony Sprankle.

A jury convicted Ledwell in 2018 on four counts of negligent homicide and handed him a suspended sentence.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that the high court decided 4-3 to overturn Ledwell’s convictions.

A dissenting opinion said Ledwell was driving erratically and that his convictions should be upheld.

Information from: Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, http://www.arkansasonline.com

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

