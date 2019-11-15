LUKEVILLE, Ariz. (AP) - The U.S. Border Patrol says an agent shot and wounded a Russian man suspected of crossing the border illegally in Arizona.

The agency said Friday that the man was flown to a Phoenix hospital and is expected to survive.

The Border Patrol says the unidentified agent attempted to arrest the man Thursday just east of the border town Lukeville.

Authorities say a physical altercation followed and the agent shot the man. The agent was not seriously injured.

The Border Patrol has faced criticism over its use of force in the past, but the number of shootings has fallen over the past few years.

Earlier this month, an agent shot and killed a gunman who opened fire near Sunland Park, New Mexico.

