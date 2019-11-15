By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

FLINT, Mich. (AP) - A man has been charged with manslaughter and other crimes, more than two years after two teens were struck by a car and killed in Flint.

Prosecutor David Leyton says the case “kind of fell between the cracks” after a Flint officer handling the investigation resigned.

Ashyrinta Clemons and Tatiana Brown were killed in August 2017 while crossing a street in what police described as a hit-and-run. They were 13 years old. Jerry Turnbow of Grand Rapids appeared in court Wednesday.

TOP STORIES
Adam Schiff cracking under 'point of order' pressure
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court

The Flint Journal says Turnbow had turned himself in after the crash but was released.

Turnbow remained in jail Friday on a $500,000 bond. No defense attorney is listed yet in the court file.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide