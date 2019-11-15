By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) - An Ohio city and county have agreed to pay a total of $1.3 million to a man who spent 23 years in prison for a 1995 murder conviction that was overturned when DNA evidence pointed to another suspect.

Cleveland.com reports Cleveland will pay 62-year-old Evin King $750,000 and Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County will pay $550,000. Both denied liability in a settlement agreement.

A judge dismissed King’s conviction in 2017.

A lawsuit claimed Cleveland police fabricated statements from King implying he knew the location of Crystal Hudson’s body and manipulated statements by Hudson’s children.

There was no physical evidence presented at trial connecting King to the 1994 slaying. The Ohio Innocence Project in 2009 tested skin cells under Hudson’s fingernails that matched semen on her body, neither of which belonged to King.

