By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

CLEVELAND (AP) - An investigation is underway in Cleveland after police say officers shot and killed a suspect in a homicide from earlier in the evening.

Events leading to the police shooting began shortly before midnight Thursday when officers were called to a gas station to investigate a report of a man who’d been shot.

Police say officers treated a male gunshot victim at the scene who died later at a nearby hospital.

Police acting on a tip arrived at an address on the city’s east side where shots were fired and the suspect in the gas station shooting was pronounced dead at the scene.

Cleveland police continue investigating the gas station homicide while the Cuyahoga (ky-uh-HOH’-guh) County Sheriff’s Office will investigate the shooting of the suspect.

