Friday, November 15, 2019

CRIPPLE CREEK, Colo. (AP) - Closing arguments are expected Friday in the trial of a Colorado rancher charged with killing his fiancee.

Patrick Frazee is accused of beating 29-year-old Kelsey Berreth to death with a baseball bat and burning her body.

Berreth was last seen nearly a year ago while shopping with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter. Her body hasn’t been found.

Prosecutors have relied heavily on the testimony of a former Idaho nurse who had an on-and-off relationship with Frazee for over a decade. Krystal Lee testified that Frazee asked her to clean up the murder scene and that she watched him burn a plastic tote she believed contained Berreth’s body.

Lee reached a plea deal with prosecutors and Frazee’s lawyers have questioned her reliability.

Berreth’s parents have custody of the couple’s daughter.

