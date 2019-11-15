By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

FLORENCE, Wis. (AP) - A county in rural northeastern Wisconsin has declared itself a Second Amendment sanctuary, a move commissioners say is designed to send a “keep your hands off our guns” message to politicians.

The Journal Sentinel says the nonbinding measure gives the sheriff the ability to “exercise sound discretion to not enforce against any citizen an unconstitutional firearms law.”

Florence County Supervisor Edwin Kelley says a recent call by Gov. Tony Evers for gun control action has made his constituents nervous.

Sheriff Dan Miller says people who live “up north” tend to be more conservative and like their guns. He says the ordinance “sends a message that all of Wisconsin is not exactly the same.”

The ordinance doesn’t mean firearms will not be taken away from convicted felons or in criminal cases, including domestic violence or drugs.

___

Information from: Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, http://www.jsonline.com

