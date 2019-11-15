BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) - One of four men facing federal charges in what’s described as a multimillion-dollar fraud case in northern Vermont is asking for his passport back.

In court papers filed Wednesday, William Stenger says he needs his passport so he can travel internationally for work.

Stenger and three others have pleaded not guilty to charges of conspiring to embezzle investors’ funds and deceive investors about a proposed biotechnology project intended for northern Vermont.

Stenger, the former president of the Jay Peak ski resort, says he lost his job and his only income is Social Security. He would like to pursue international consulting opportunities to support his family, but in order to do that he has to be able to travel outside the United States.

Prosecutors have not responded to Stenger’s request.

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.