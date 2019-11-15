By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Two men are in custody following an armed robbery, a carjacking and two shootouts with police in the Tucson area.

Pima County Sheriff Mark Napier says the incident began with a robbery call at a dollar store Friday. Responding officers arrested one man while another fled.

Four minutes later, authorities say a deputy found the suspect’s vehicle and exchanged gunfire. The man drove off and later crashed, again exchanging gunfire with two deputies. He ran and carjacked a pickup truck towing a trailer.

KGUN-TV reports he was arrested following a ground and air search.

Napier says nobody was injured in the incidents.

Information from: KGUN-TV, http://www.kgun9.com/news/

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

