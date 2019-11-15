By Dave Boyer - The Washington Times - Friday, November 15, 2019

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump will visit London on Dec. 2-4 for NATO meetings and a reception with Queen Elizabeth II at Buckingham Palace, the White House confirmed Friday.

“President Trump looks forward to meeting with the other NATO heads of state and government to review the alliance’s unprecedented progress on burden-sharing, including adding more than $100 billion in new defense spending since 2016,” said White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham.

She said Mr. Trump also will “emphasize the need for the NATO Alliance to ensure its readiness for the threats of tomorrow, including those emanating from cyberspace, those affecting our critical infrastructure and telecommunications networks, and those posed by terrorism.”

