By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

HONOLULU (AP) - Police have made more arrests during protests against a wind farm on Oahu’s North Shore.

Hawaii News Now reports at least 26 people were arrested for trying to block an equipment convoy late Thursday and early Friday. Despite the hundreds of protesters, the convoy was able to reach the Kahuku construction site.

Virginia-based energy company AES is building eight wind turbines.

Since October, police have made more than 160 arrests as protesters gather at a west Oahu storage yard where the convoys begin. Wind farm opponents say the turbines are too tall for their small community. They also cite health and noise concerns, among other issues.

Honolulu police spokeswoman Michelle Yu says the department is in the process of confirming the number of arrests and offenses.

___

Information from: KGMB-TV, http://www.hawaiinewsnow.com/

