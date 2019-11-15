By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) - A former space shuttle commander is set for trial next month in Alabama on reckless murder charges in a wreck that killed two girls.

Court records show the trial of one-time NASA astronaut James Halsell Jr. is scheduled for Dec. 9.

The 63-year-old Halsell was arrested after a wreck killed 11-year-old Niomi Deona James and 13-year-old Jayla Latrick Parler in rural Tuscaloosa County in 2016.

TOP STORIES
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court
Bill Clinton offers Trump advice on impeachment
Roger Stone found guilty of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress

Halsell has pleaded not guilty.

The girls’ father and a woman were with the sisters when the crash occurred. Documents show Halsell lives in Huntsville and told authorities he was driving to Louisiana to pick up his son when the wreck happened.

An indictment accuses Halsell of being under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Halsell flew five space shuttle missions before retiring from NASA.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide