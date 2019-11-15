By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - A former member of the Tribal Council for the Mississippi Band of Choctaw Indians is facing more charges.

Randy Anderson of Conehatta is already accused of defrauding a tribal government. Now the 46-year-old Choctaw faces a superceding indictment accusing him of committing an abusive sexual contact.

A statement by U.S. Attorney Mike Hurst says Anderson entered the home of a woman on reservation lands in August and engaged in witness tampering by trying to intimidate and threaten the victim into not reporting the alleged offense. These acts allegedly violated the condition of his bond set under the initial Feb. 6 indictment.

TOP STORIES
'It's going to backfire': Impeachment boosts Trump in battleground states
Trump 'war room' launches scathing Pelosi video
'It will go crazy': Finland close to 1st major soccer finals

Anderson appeared Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Linda R. Anderson for arraignment and was jailed pending a Tuesday hearing. It’s unknown if Anderson has legal representation.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide