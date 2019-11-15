By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Los Angeles County prosecutors have charged a 64-year old man with murdering two women in the 1980s.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey says the charges filed Friday are the first in the county resulting from use of investigative genetic genealogy.

Horace Van Vaultz Jr. is charged with two counts of murder and the special allegations of multiple murders, commission of the crimes during during a rape and sodomy, and lying in wait.

Van Vaultz is being held without bail. It’s not immediately clear if he has an attorney.

He’s accused of the June 9, 1986, killing of 22-year-old Mary Duggan, whose body was found in a car in Burbank.

He’s also accused of the July 16, 1981, killing of 20-year-old Selena Keough, whose body was found in Montclair in San Bernardino County.

