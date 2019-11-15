By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

ATLANTA (AP) - The Georgia ethics commission has filed a lawsuit seeking communications between Democrat Stacey Abrams’ unsuccessful 2018 campaign for governor and several third-party organizations.

But Abrams’ former campaign manager Lauren Groh-Wargo says they’ve already turned over thousands of financial records. She called the investigation politically motivated.

The Georgia Government Transparency and Campaign Finance Commission filed the motion in Fulton County Superior Court on Friday. It’s part of an investigation accusing the Abrams campaign of “unlawful coordination” with an outside organization.

The commission says the campaign isn’t complying with subpoenas issued last spring.

Abrams narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp last year.

Ethics commission chief David Emadi is a former county prosecutor who had donated to Kemp’s campaign.

A message left with Emadi’s office Friday afternoon was not immediately returned. He has previously defended the commission as independent and nonpartisan.

