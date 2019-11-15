By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

GREELEY, Colo. (AP) - Greeley police say an officer was shot and wounded following a police pursuit and exchange of gunfire with two suspects.

The Greeley Tribune reports that one suspect was wounded and the other reportedly died of a gunshot wound late Thursday.

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office says the Greeley officer and the wounded suspect are in stable condition.

TOP STORIES
Franklin Graham calls on nation to pray for Trump as impeachment effort gains speed
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Roger Stone found guilty of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress

The office says Greeley officers responding to a report of shots fired were pursuing a vehicle when the suspects got out and opened fire. The officer and a suspect were wounded in the exchange.

The second suspect was found dead inside a residence a short time later.

An investigation was continuing.

___

Information from: The Tribune of Greeley, Co, http://greeleytribune.com

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide