By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was recently fired from a specialty foods store entered the business and fatally shot a manager there.

Camilo Santiago-Santiago, of Woodburn, was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police and faces charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn’t clear if Santiago had an attorney yet.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Carl Hellinger, of Portland, died at the scene after being shot multiple times with a handgun.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Nunes accuses Democrats of 'Watergate fantasies,' impeachment case built on 'rumors'

Hellinger was a manager at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Santiago had recently been fired from the store.

He fled after the shooting but surrendered a short time later in Woodburn after being surrounded by law enforcement.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide