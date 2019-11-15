By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

WILSONVILLE, Ore. (AP) - Authorities say a man who was recently fired from a specialty foods store entered the business and fatally shot a manager there.

Camilo Santiago-Santiago, of Woodburn, was arrested Friday morning after a standoff with police and faces charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. It wasn’t clear if Santiago had an attorney yet.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 36-year-old Carl Hellinger, of Portland, died at the scene after being shot multiple times with a handgun.

Hellinger was a manager at Heritage Specialty Foods in Wilsonville.

Authorities say the 25-year-old Santiago had recently been fired from the store.

He fled after the shooting but surrendered a short time later in Woodburn after being surrounded by law enforcement.

