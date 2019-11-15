By RYAN J. FOLEY - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - A supervisor in the Iowa public defender’s office has resigned his longtime side job as a police officer after critics said it created a conflict of interest.

Mike Adams, supervisor of the special defense unit, resigned last month from the Colfax Police Department, where he worked as a reserve officer. His resignation letter was released Friday under the open records law.

It comes after The Associated Press reported on concerns about Adams’ work as an officer in a jurisdiction where his office represents low-income criminal defendants.

TOP STORIES
Roger Stone found guilty of obstruction, witness tampering and lying to Congress
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Nancy Pelosi goes for slam dunk -- and crashes to court

His dual roles became a problem when Adams’ subordinates were defending a man charged in a beating death in Colfax. Adams arrested a potential witness in the murder case in August. Lawyers who report to Adams then withdrew from the case in September.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide