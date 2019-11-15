By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

JERUSALEM (AP) - Israel says it has completed a series of airstrikes on targets linked to the Islamic Jihad militant group in Gaza after rocket fire that rattled a day-old truce.

The military statement early on Friday indicates that Israel is willing to abide by the cease-fire if there are no additional rocket attacks.

The statement says Israel struck a military compound, a rocket-manufacturing site and a militant headquarters in the town of Khan Younis.

TOP STORIES
Evangelist Franklin Graham calls impeachment hearing 'a day of shame for America'
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi's son charged with securities fraud
'It will go crazy': Finland close to 1st major soccer finals

The airstrikes came after a barrage of rockets late Thursday. There were no immediate reports of casualties on either side.

It’s unclear whether the fighting would continue. The unofficial cease-fire that began early Thursday ended a two-day escalation triggered by Israel’s targeted killing of an Islamic Jihad commander.

The fighting killed 34 Palestinians, including 16 civilians.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide