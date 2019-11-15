By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

FARGO, N.D. (AP) - A Jamestown man has been sentenced to serve more than 12 years in prison on child pornography charges.

Authorities say a search of Brent Braun’s residence found 21,000 files of child pornography and more than 1.2 million files of child erotica on several electronic devices. The materials allegedly included graphic sexual images of children as young as 2 years old.

The 44-year-old Braun pleaded guilty to charges of possession and distribution of materials containing child pornography.

U.S. District Judge Peter Welte on Friday sentenced Braun to 12 years and six months in prison and ordered him to pay $46,000 to the victims.

