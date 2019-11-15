Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden leads his 2020 Democratic presidential rivals in the early state of Nevada, according to a Fox News poll released Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 24% of voters who said they plan to participate in the state’s presidential caucus in February, and was followed by Sen. Bernard Sanders of Vermont and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 18% apiece.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was next at 8%, followed by former hedge fund manager Tom Steyer at 5%, Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 4%, and tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang at 3%.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota were at 2% each, and no other candidate topped 1%.

Nearly three-quarters — 74% — said it’s extremely important to them that the Democratic candidate can beat President Trump, compared to 41% who said it’s extremely important to them that the candidate shares their views on major issues.

Respondents were split at 46% apiece on whether it’s more important to them to vote for a candidate who will build on President Obama’s legacy, versus voting for someone who will take a new and different approach.

In head-to-head match-ups against Mr. Trump, Mr. Biden and Mr. Sanders led by 7 points, Ms. Warren led by 3 points, and Mr. Buttigieg was tied with the incumbent at 41% apiece.

The survey of 1,506 Nevada voters was taken from Nov. 10-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The survey included a subsample of 627 Democratic caucus-goers, with a margin of error of plus or minus 4 points for that group.

