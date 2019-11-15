Former Vice President Joseph R. Biden holds a sizable lead over the rest of the 2020 Democratic presidential field in North Carolina, according to a poll released Thursday.

Mr. Biden was the top choice of 37% of Democratic primary voters and was followed by Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 15% and Sen. Bernard Sanders at 14%, according to the Fox News poll.

Mayor Pete Buttigieg of South Bend, Indiana, was next at 6%, followed by Sen. Kamala D. Harris of California at 4%. No other candidate topped 2%.

North Carolina is one of about a dozen states that will hold its primary in early March on “Super Tuesday.”

While Mr. Biden has slipped in some recent polling in Iowa and New Hampshire, he has performed better in other early states such as Nevada and South Carolina where there are larger percentages of non-white residents.

His team has downplayed the significance of states like Iowa in recent weeks, saying a truer test will come when voters head to the polls in more diverse states.

Mr. Biden and other Democrats were running competitively against President Trump in head-to-head match-ups, according to the poll.

Mr. Biden held a 2-point lead over the president, Mr. Sanders was up 1 point, Ms. Warren trailed Mr. Trump by a point, and Mr. Buttigieg was 4 points behind Mr. Trump.

The survey of 1,504 voters in the state was taken from Nov. 10-13 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 2.5 percentage points.

The poll includes a subsample of 669 Democratic primary voters, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points for that group.

