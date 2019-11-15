By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

GALVESTON, Texas (AP) - A judge has ruled the teenager accused of fatally shooting 10 people at a Texas high school mentally incompetent to stand trial.

State District Judge John Ellison ordered Dimitrios Pagourtzis to be committed to a state mental facility for up to four months.

Ellison ruled Friday in Galveston after three experts - one for the defense, one appointed by the court and one picked by prosecutors - found him mentally incompetent to stand trial for the May 2018 shootings at Santa Fe High School.

TOP STORIES
Company co-founded by Nancy Pelosi's son charged with securities fraud
Skeptics chuckle as climate activist Greta Thunberg sets sail for Europe on 'plastic yacht'
Nunes accuses Democrats of 'Watergate fantasies,' impeachment case built on 'rumors'

Ellison’s order says Pagourtzis now lacks sufficient mental resources to participate in his own defense.

The ruling postpones indefinitely the youth’s capital murder trial that had been scheduled to begin Feb. 18. He’ll need to pass another competency review before standing trial.

Sign up for Daily Newsletters

Manage Newsletters

Copyright © 2019 The Washington Times, LLC.

Please read our comment policy before commenting.

 

Click to Read More and View Comments

Click to Hide