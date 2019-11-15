By - Associated Press - Friday, November 15, 2019

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) - A jury has acquitted two Georgia men of murder charges in a drug house shooting after defense lawyers argued they opened fire in self-defense.

Jurors in Columbus on Wednesday found Andrew Joshua Scarborough and Thomas Joseph “T.J.” Meade not guilty in the 2017 shooting death of 19-year-old Dieondre Murphy.

According to the Ledger-Enquirer, prosecutors argued the defendants lured Murphy to a house where people gathered to use drugs on the pretense of buying a gun from him. They say the men then shot Murphy while robbing him of the gun.

Defense attorneys claimed Murphy pulled guns on Meade and Scarborough to rob them, and Scarborough shot Murphy in self-defense.

Scarborough and Meade were jailed for two years awaiting trial.

Information from: Columbus Ledger-Enquirer, http://ledger-enquirer.com

